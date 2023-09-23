close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

CSIR's first battery recycling pilot facility commissioned in Jamshedpur

Batteries contain chemicals and metals and their dumping attracts environmental concerns due to contamination of water and soil

Amara Raja looks for new battery technology options

The technology is currently being validated for commercialization with two MSMEs in India | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Metallurgical Laboratory (NML) on Saturday said it has commissioned the first Battery Recycling Pilot Facility of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research at Jamshedpur to extract critical metals such as Lithium, Nickel, Manganese and Cobalt.
It encompasses 1 Ton per day (TPD) battery dismantling and cathode material separation setup, apart from the integrated large-scale hydrometallurgical facility for extraction and separation of those critical metals, said the NML, a constituent establishment of the CSIR, in a statement.
Batteries contain chemicals and metals and their dumping attracts environmental concerns due to contamination of water and soil.
The facility, set up with the support of CSIR-Bulk Chemical Mission, is able to tackle spent rechargeable batteries belonging to the class of lithium-ion batteries and nickel-based batteries, for process validation and technology transfer under hire-operate-transfer mode.
The technology is currently being validated for commercialization with two MSMEs in India.

Also Read

CSIR NET result 2023 announced: Steps to check scores at official website

Govt's battery swapping policy for EVs faces resistance from industry

ACC battery market demand in India to rise to 220 GWh by 2030: Report

RecycleKaro to invest Rs 100 crore to set up Nickel plant in Maharashtra

CSIR UGC NET Result 2023: Everything you need to know about the results

Shared evidence of 'credible allegations' on Nijjar's killing: Trudeau

Aamir Khan extends aid to families affected by calamity in Himachal Pradesh

Cooperative sector hurt by political interference in the past: Amit Shah

LIVE: Political interference has hurt co-operative movement, says Amit Shah

Mallikarjun Kharge labels BJP as 'liars' over women's reservation Bill

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CSIR Battery makers battery technology recycling

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon