Pune bar case: Cops detain 2 persons from Mumbai for alleged drug use

The detained duo was seen with a drugs-like substance in a video that went viral earlier, said a police official

Narcotics, drugs

The police have collected samples. (Photo: Pexels)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

The Pune police have detained two persons from Mumbai in connection with the alleged use of drugs at a bar here, a top official said on Tuesday.
The detained duo was seen with a drugs-like substance in a video that went viral earlier, he said.
Pubs in the state's second largest city came into focus after the video, allegedly from Liquid Leisure Lounge or L3 on the Fergusson College Road in Pune city, showed some youths with some drugs- like substance. According to the police, the bar was operating till 5 am on Sunday and liquor was being sold beyond permissible time limit. Bars and pubs in Pune are allowed to remain open till 1.30 am. "We have detained from Mumbai a total of two persons who were seen in the viral video with the drugs-like substance," said Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar.
Earlier, the police have arrested eight persons in this connection, including an event organiser, and suspended four police personnel after the L3 bar was found operating beyond the permissible time limit. Besides, the excise department has arrested six waiters of L3 for allegedly flouting norms related to serving of liquor and its stock.
The police have collected samples from the toilet of L3 and sent them for an examination to check the presence of a narcotic substance.

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 1:58 PM IST

