NEET-UG: CBI collects phones, burnt question paper from police; updates

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday gathered all evidence related to the alleged NEET-UG 2024 paper leak from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar police, which had previously managed the inquiry before the CBI assumed control.

Meanwhile, multiple student unions organised large-scale protests over accusations of misconduct in NEET examinations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Here are the top 10 updates on 2024 NEET-UG row:

1. The physical evidence gathered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) from the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of the Bihar police consisted of a partially burnt question paper discovered at a residence in Patna, mobile phones belonging to the individuals arrested, laptops, post-dated cheques, and reference question papers supplied by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

2. A team comprising two members from the CBI is likely to record statements from 18 individuals who have been arrested in the case. This group includes Sikandar Yadavendu, the main suspect, along with his accomplices, several applicants, and their parents. It is likely that the central agency will transport the accused to Delhi for thorough questioning, pending a transit remand granted by a court.

3. CBI officials said it plans to file FIRs regarding the destruction of evidence. Additionally, they intend to initiate cases related to disproportionate assets (DA) against certain individuals accused of being public servants.

5. According to sources, Yadavendu, identified as the primary suspect in the investigation, has a documented record of engaging in illegal activities and has previously served a jail term. Additionally, there are allegations of significant wealth accumulation that exceeds what can be accounted for by his legitimate income.





ALSO READ: CBI takes over five NEET-UG cases from Bihar, Gujarat & Rajasthan 6. Several student organisations, such as the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Tribal Students Union (TSU), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and Tribal Youth Federation (TYF), have organised a large-scale protest against alleged corruption within the NEET examinations.

7. On Monday, students across various cities organised protests where they displayed placards and voiced chants, calling for the prompt resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. They said this incident has caused emotional and psychological strain to students who diligently prepared for exams.

8. On Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider eliminating NEET and returning to a system where states administer the exam, citing concerns arising from recent allegations of paper leaks.

9. Only 813 out of 1,563 students attended the NEET-UG re-exam on Sunday. Those who missed the re-test will retain their initial scores, excluding any additional marks granted. According to a Supreme Court directive, a re-exam was conducted at seven locations. In Chandigarh, none of the two eligible candidates attended. In Chhattisgarh, 219 out of 602 eligible candidates participated, while in Gujarat, the retest saw only one candidate. Haryana had 287 participants out of 494 eligible candidates, and in Meghalaya, 234 out of 464 eligible candidates appeared for the retest.

10. According to a statement by the National Testing Agency (NTA), a total of 63 candidates from various regions across the country have been barred because of malpractices. As many as 17 candidates from Bihar and 30 candidates from Godhra centres of Gujarat have been among those debarred for malpractices during the NEET examination.

(With agency inputs)

4. Amid heightened scrutiny of the NEET-UG paper leak, the CBI has assumed control of five cases originating from Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Currently, the CBI has initiated legal proceedings relating to suspected misconduct, invoking IPC sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating), among others.