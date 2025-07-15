Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 01:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Pune Porsche crash case: 17-year-old accused to be tried as juvenile

Pune Porsche crash case: 17-year-old accused to be tried as juvenile

On Tuesday, the Juvenile Justice Board rejected the police's plea to treat the accused boy as an adult, as per the defence counsel

Car accident pune, car accident, Porsche car, Porsche, car

The accused teenager got bail hours after the accident on May 19 last year (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday said the 17-year-old boy accused of driving a Porsche car in an inebriated state and mowing down two persons last year in Pune will be tried as a juvenile.

The incident, which hit national headlines, took place in Kalyani Nagar area on May 19 last year, resulting in the deaths of motorcycle-borne IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Costa.

The Pune police had last year sought that the accused be tried as an adult, saying he committed a "heinous" act as not only were two persons crushed to death but there were also attempts to tamper with the evidence.

 

On Tuesday, the Juvenile Justice Board rejected the police's plea to treat the accused boy as an adult, as per the defence counsel.

The accused teenager got bail hours after the accident on May 19 last year.

The lenient bail terms, including asking the minor to write a 300-word essay on road safety, triggered a nationwide firestorm, following which he was sent to an observation home in Pune city three days later.

On June 25, 2024, the Bombay High Court directed that the boy be released immediately, saying the Juvenile Justice Board's orders remanding him to an observation home were illegal and the law regarding juveniles must be implemented fully.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

SC asks UP, Uttarakhand govt to reply on QR code rule for Kanwar eateries

Shubhanshu Shukla

Isro says Subhanshu Shukla's space mission will boost Gaganyaan project

Shubhanshu Shukla

LIVE news updates: Dragon spacecraft carrying Shubhanshu Shukla to reach Earth today

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear pleas for review of 2022 verdict upholding ED powers on Jul 31

Nimisha Priya

Nimisha Priya row: Hopes up as talks progress after Kanthapuram intervenes

Topics : Juvenile Justice Board Juvenile Justice Porsche Pune road accident

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayFire at Hisar-Rayalaseema ExpressQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon