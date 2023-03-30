Punjab govt has given 27,042 govt jobs to youth, says Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said 27,042 government jobs have been given to the youth during past one year.

"Idle hands (mind) are devil's workshop. So we are trying our best to ensure that maximum youth get jobs so that they do not fall prey to the social menaces," said the chief minister as he handed over job letters here during a function here.

A state government statement said Mann handed over job letters to 219 clerks and 26 youngsters on compassionate grounds.

The chief minister said unemployment is the root cause of several social problems due to which the state government is focussing on eradicating this malady.

He said so far 27,042 government jobs have been given to the youth within one year of his party coming to power.

Mann said the state government is laying major thrust on providing jobs to the youth.

He said the newly recruited youth should ensure maximum welfare of the public so that every section of society is benefited from it.

The chief minister also said he has asked the officers, especially the deputy commissioners and senior superintendent of police to maximize their field visits, especially in villages, and interact with the people.

He said it is the need of the hour to facilitate the people in getting their day-to-day works done easily besides ensuring good governance to them.

Mann said this will help in better functioning of the offices along with better acquaintance with the ground realities.

The chief minister reiterated that some people were trying to divide the state on sectarian lines for their vested interests but his government was duty-bound to make Punjab a progressive, peaceful and prosperous state by foiling the nefarious designs of the anti-Punjab forces.

Mann also reiterated that Punjabis should not get swayed by the ideas of such self-proclaimed preachers who have no emotional bonding with the state and its people.

His remarks, similar to the ones he made five days ago, come amid a police crackdown on pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. The radical preacher is on the run and efforts are on to nab him.

He said the state government is duty bound to maintain peace, amity and communal harmony in Punjab at all costs.