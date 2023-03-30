Delhi govt launches drive to send overage vehicles for scrapping

The Delhi government on Wednesday kicked off a drive to send overage vehicles directly for scrapping.

The move is aimed at encouraging vehicles owner in Delhi to come forward and scrap their overage vehicles, said Transport Department officials.

"Under the new initiative, end of life vehicles will be impounded and directly sent to scrapping yard if they are found plying on city roads or parked in public places," said an official.

On Wednesday, 10 teams of Enforcement Wing, Transport Department, impounded 50 vehicles which are more than 10 years old (diesel) and 15 years old (petrol) found plying or deemed to be plying (parked in public place) in Civil Lines area and handed over to RVSF (Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility), registered under RVSF Rules-2021, for scrapping, the official said.

"NOC for diesel vehicles up to 10 years/ less than 15 years old petrol vehicles can be issued for any place in the country. NOC for diesel vehicles above 10 years and petrol vehicles above 15 years will be issued for other states subject to certain conditions," the official said.

The NOC will not be issued for the places which are identified by the state as restricted area in terms of order of NGT directions which had directed the states to identify areas where the dispersion of the air is higher and vehicular density is least.

Also Read UP Cabinet approves old vehicle scrapping policy; govt to provide rebate Tata Motors looking to introduce four wheel drive capability in its e-SUVs Odisha Cabinet approves old vehicle scrapping policy to reduce pollution Over 5,400 vehicles scrapped at Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities Cero plans to set up at least 100 vehicle scrapping centers by 2025 With death of MP Bapat, BJP loses 3rd sitting lawmaker in Pune since Dec G20 Science Advisers agree to work on draft document: Ajay Kumar Sood Hotel owners ask Joshimath disaster-hit people to vacate rooms by March 31 Rahul's LS disqualification will be a key issue in 2024 polls, says Chavan Arunachal to sign deal with CPSUs to set up five hydropower plants

The vehicle owners will have the option to convert their 10 years old diesel/ 15 years old petrol vehicles to electric, in case, they wish to ply their vehicle in NCT of Delhi.

However, the retro fitment of such vehicles with empanelled electric kits shall have to be got done through agencies approved by the Transport Department.

The other option with the owner of such vehicles is to get such end of life vehicles scrapped by filling application on Voluntary Vehicle Scrapping Application (https:/ / uscrap.parivahan.gov.in) and choose any of the nearby registered vehicle scrapping facility according to choice, the official said.

In 2018, the Supreme Court banned diesel and petrol vehicles older than 10 and 15 years, respectively, in Delhi. It had added that the vehicles plying in violation of the order would be impounded.

A 2014 order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) bars vehicles older than 15 years to be parked in public places.