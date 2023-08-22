Confirmation

Punjab govt releases Rs 186 cr as compensation for crops damaged in floods

The Punjab government on Tuesday said it has released over Rs 186.12 crore as compensation for crops damaged in the state's flood-hit areas.

crops damage

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 9:53 PM IST
The Punjab government on Tuesday said it has released over Rs 186.12 crore as compensation for crops damaged in the state's flood-hit areas.
Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said the money has been released from the relief fund to deputy commissioners of 16 districts.
Crops were damaged due to flooding in many areas of the state in July and August, the minister said in a statement.
A special 'girdawari (survey to assess losses)' was conducted in all the affected areas, he added.
The state government is committed to provide compensation to the victims and it has no dearth of funds for the purpose, the minister said.
Providing a district-wise breakdown, he said Rs 59.50 crore was released to Patiala, Rs 26.52 crore to Tarn Taran, Rs 26.08 crore to Sangrur, Rs 22.44 crore to Ferozepur and Rs 12.92 crore to Mansa.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already announced that loss of every crop, cattle or house was covered in the 'girdawari' to fully compensate the people, Jimpa added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab Ministry Of Agriculture flood

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 9:53 PM IST

