Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Hiring activities rise in Apr-Aug period in sectors like retail, telecom

The idea of gig workers is also gaining traction within the retail industry, which noted a 9 per cent rise in demand for staff, marking a shift from its previous dominance in the e-commerce arena

Jobs, hiring, US

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Hiring activities increased 23 per cent in the April-August period compared to the year-ago period in various sectors, including retail and telecom, a report said on Tuesday.
In its staffing report, business services provider Quess Corp said that as many as 32,000 jobs were posted in the April-August period, considering that various sectors, including BFSI, retail and telecom, improved their hiring efforts in line with the surge in demand for the festive season in the country.
Job roles such as production trainee, branch relationship executive, collection officer, business development executive, broadband sales executive, sales executive, warehouse associate, and customer relationship officer have seen an increase in demand this season.
"As India Inc. prepares for the festive season, it is encouraging to see a positive trajectory (23 per cent) of demand for hiring today. Despite inflation and profitability pressures, segments such as manufacturing, BFSI and retail have reflected remarkable growth," Quess Corp President - Workforce Management Lohit Bhatia said.
As many as 32,000 jobs were posted in the April-August period and this trend is expected to magnify each month by at least 5,000 as the peak festivities inch closer, especially across industries impacted by direct consumers such as e-commerce, logistics and automobile, he added.
The report is based on various trends data on its platform during April-August 2023 as compared to the year-ago period.

Also Read

Reliance, Vodafone, Airtel may increase their headcount by 25% in FY24

Banks to remain shut for 14 days in August 2023, check full list here

Supermoon 2023: How does this blue supermoon impact zodiac signs?

Slowdown in hiring by 7% witnessed in May, tier-2 cities shine: Report

With a 38% jump, India's M&A activity touched all-time high in 2022

President Murmu to inaugurate smart cities convention in Indore on Sept 27

Gen AI's impact on Indian jobs yet to become clear: Nasscom senior exec

Centre to buy 200,000 tonnes onions extra at Rs 2,410 per quintal

'Legal terrorism:' Calcutta HC calls out women for filing fake cases

UNDP to assist India in reaching its sustainable development goals

The idea of gig workers is also gaining traction within the retail industry, which noted a 9 per cent rise in demand for staff, marking a shift from its previous dominance in the e-commerce arena.
As per Quess data, metro cities have seen maximum demand for new and emerging roles charting a similar trend to the year-ago level.
Locations such as Noida, Pune, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad saw high demand for manpower ahead of the festive peak, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hiring activity telecom sector Retail sector

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon