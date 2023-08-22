President Murmu to inaugurate smart cities convention in Indore on Sept 27

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate National Smart City Convention on September 27 at Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

At least 2,000 delegates from 100 smart cities in the country will participate in the convention to share innovations of the smart city projects, Indore Lok Sabha member Shankar Lalwani said on Tuesday.

I had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March requesting that the National Smart Cities convention be hosted in Indore. It is a matter of pride for us that our city will host this conference for the first time, said Lalwani, who is also a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development.

The convention, organised by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, will be held from September 27 to 29, he said.

Innovations of smart city projects running in 100 cities across the country will be shared during the conference, and cities that are performing excellently will also be awarded, Lalwani added.

Also Read Comfort and security: what does it take to set up a smart home Can sponge cities be the solution to India's increasing flooding problems? 68 Smart Cities haven't achieved physical targets, says House panel Death toll in Indore temple tragedy rises to 35, search on for one Xiaomi Redmi Smart Fire TV 32 review: Among the best smart TVs on budget Gen AI's impact on Indian jobs yet to become clear: Nasscom senior exec Centre to buy 200,000 tonnes onions extra at Rs 2,410 per quintal 'Legal terrorism:' Calcutta HC calls out women for filing fake cases UNDP to assist India in reaching its sustainable development goals Four-nation naval wargame Exercise Malabar 2023 concludes in Sydney