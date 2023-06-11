close

Punjab hikes petrol price by 92 paisa per litre, diesel prices by 88 paisa

Cash-strapped Punjab government on Sunday increased petrol price by 92 paisa per litre and diesel price by 88 paisa

IANS Chandigarh
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Cash-strapped Punjab government on Sunday increased petrol price by 92 paisa per litre and diesel price by 88 paisa.

This is the second time this year that the prices have been increased.

The cost of one litre of petrol in the state will now be Rs 98.65 while diesel prices will be Rs 88.95 per litre.

With the hike in price, the state aims to generate Rs 600 crore per annum as revenue, said officials.

They said despite the increase in prices, diesel in Punjab would be cheaper than neighbouring Haryana, and both diesel and petrol cheaper than Rajasthan.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : petrol diesel

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

