Punjab to release pending 6% dearness allowance installment to employees

The Punjab government Wednesday said it will release the pending installment of 6 per cent dearness allowance (DA), from July 2015 to December 31, 2015, to employees.

A spokesperson of the chief minister's office said it will entail an additional financial liability of Rs 356 crore to the state exchequer.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the government employees were a critical segment of the state administration and safeguarding their interests was the government's top priority.