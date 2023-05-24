close

Punjab to release pending 6% dearness allowance installment to employees

A spokesperson of the chief minister's office said it will entail an additional financial liability of Rs 356 crore to the state excheque

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:58 PM IST
The Punjab government Wednesday said it will release the pending installment of 6 per cent dearness allowance (DA), from July 2015 to December 31, 2015, to employees.

A spokesperson of the chief minister's office said it will entail an additional financial liability of Rs 356 crore to the state exchequer.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the government employees were a critical segment of the state administration and safeguarding their interests was the government's top priority.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:58 PM IST

