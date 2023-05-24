close

Disaster risk financing investment in safety, health, says MoS at G20 meet

Addressing the inaugural programme, Dr Pawar stated that governments, international organisations, and the private sector need to collaborate and discover ways in order to mobilise funding

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar

Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 11:47 PM IST
Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, on Wednesday, said disaster risk financing is an investment in the safety, health, and well-being of communities, the sustainability of economies, and the preservation of the environment.

She was addressing the G20 2nd Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meeting (DRRWG) in Mumbai where she emphasised that governments, international organisations, and the private sector need to collaborate and discover ways in order to mobilise funding.

She also spoke about the importance of the management of the pandemic and its impact on public health. "The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the need for emergency preparedness to be at the core of various development and finance policies. We need to make sure that our healthcare systems are able to withstand the impact of future disasters”, Dr Pawar added.

During her inaugural address, MoS for Health and Family Welfare said that the world has been lagging in achieving the disaster risk reduction targets, which were laid down as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. She further added that even though global economic growth has been great for the last two to three decades, the funding has been inadequate for reducing the associated disaster risks.

The two-day event will witness participation from 122 delegates who will hold discussions on Financing Disaster Risk Reduction.
Prior to the beginning of the two-day event in Mumbai, a side event on Financing for Disaster Risk Reduction took place, during which, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) collaborated with United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (OECD), and the Insu Resilience.

The delegates from the G20 nations discussed a roadmap for DRRWG for the next three years. 

First Published: May 24 2023 | 11:47 PM IST

