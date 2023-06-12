Purvanchal Expressway closed till June 25 for IAF airstrip maintenance

The Purvanchal Expressway here will remain closed till June 25 in view of the maintenance work at the Indian Air Force airstrip in Jaisinghpur tehsil of the district, officials said.

Circle officer Jaisinghpur Prashant Singh said the six-kilometre stretch of the expressway in the district was closed on June 11 for maintenance work.

Security officer of Purvanchal Expressway OP Singh said that the link road built adjacent to the expressway will be used for movement of vehicles.

On November 16, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 341-kilometre-long Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur. The prime minister had landed in a military transport aircraft on the 3.2-km stretch developed as an emergency landing strip for the IAF.

The expressway begins from Chandsarai village on the outskirts of Lucknow and ends at Hadairia village on NH-31 in Ghazipur district. It cuts across nine districts, including Ayodhya, Amethi and Azamgarh.

