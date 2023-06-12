close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AP CM distributes free education kits to students worth Rs 1,043 crore

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed free kits to more than 43 lakh students under the 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' scheme in Palnadu district

Press Trust of India Krosuru (Andhra Pradesh)
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Andhra Pradesh, jaganmohan reddy

File Photo of Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Source: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 4:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As schools reopened for the 2023-2024 academic year on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed free kits to more than 43 lakh students under the 'Jagananna Vidya Kanuka' scheme in Palnadu district.

Each kit, which will be distributed to students belonging to all government and aided schools, will contain bilingual textbooks, notebooks, workbooks, three pairs of uniforms, one pair of shoes, two pairs of socks, belt, school bag, English-Telugu dictionary (sixth to 10th standards) and a pictorial dictionary (first to fifth standards).

The kits worth Rs 1,043 crore were distributed by the chief minister at Krosuru village.

"School doors open from today and before the bells ring, I am happy to tell you that our government is giving away kits to all the children who should receive it," Reddy said, addressing a public meeting.

"For the fourth straight year, as soon as schools opened, we are implementing Jagananna Vidya Kanuka so that no boy, girl or their parents will go through any trouble for procuring things like books and uniforms," he said.

To enable students to easily comprehend the lessons, bilingual textbooks, which carry English content and its translated Telugu version on opposite pages for easy navigation, comparison, observation and mental absorption, were distributed.

Also Read

'India's first village': BRO puts up signboard on entrance of village

TDP holds Andhra Pradesh govt responsible for Guntur stampede that killed 3

Murder of Ex-Andhra minister: SC stays HC order granting bail to accused

Andhra High Court strikes down govt order imposing curbs on meetings

Andhra Pradesh bankrupt due to ruling YSRCP's failed policies: TDP chief

Kigali Global Dialogue to discuss critical sustainable development issues

NGT asks Centre, Himachal to comment on Kufri's declining snowfall report

DGCA simplifies rules for Indian carriers to fly to new destinations abroad

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to reach Guj on Thursday, PM reviews preparedness

U'khand Waqf Board asks CM to dispel fear among Muslims about their safety

According to the CM, the state spent Rs 648 crore in 2020-21, Rs 789 crore in (2021-22), Rs 887 crore (2022-23) and Rs 1,043 crore (2023-24) amounting to Rs 3,367 crore on the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme.

Besides distributing the kits, on Monday Reddy sanctioned Rs 45 crore for a lift irrigation project at Talla Cheruvu and agreed to announce a resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) package for 128 displaced families that missed the Pulichintala Project R&R package.

Reddy also laid the foundation for a Rs 60 crore high-level bridge at Madinapadu and inaugurated a government polytechnic college at Krosuru.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Education fund

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 4:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Vivo exits German market after OnePlus, OPPO due to patent dispute

Vivo V20
1 min read

New Pakistan budget will do little to allay IMF concerns: Experts

Photo: Wikipedia
5 min read

Can 'Big Three' Cricket stars redeem themselves or is it time for shuffle?

Audiences enjoying the match between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Photo: Sportzpics
4 min read

Most Popular

Quality check: India needs to restore faith in the 'world's pharmacy'

pharmaceutical sector, pharma sector, medicines, meds
4 min read

PM Modi to hold meeting to review situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy

PM Modi
1 min read

Online banking frauds see huge rise in Delhi post Covid-19 lockdown

hacking, hackers, cyberfraud, cyber security, cyber threat, digital, e-commerce, e-firms, payment, online, privacy, data breach
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon