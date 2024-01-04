Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Case involving Indians in Qatar: Legal team has 60 days to appeal, says MEA

Last month, the Court of Appeal in Qatar commuted the death sentence handed down to the Indians and sentenced them to prison for varying durations

Photo: Wikipedia

The Navy veterans were on October 26 given death sentences by Qatar's Court of First Instance | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The legal team of eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel was given 60 days to appeal against the ruling by Qatar's court of appeal, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
Last month, the Court of Appeal in Qatar commuted the death sentence handed down to the Indians and sentenced them to prison for varying durations.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The verdict came weeks after the family members of the Indians filed an appeal against the earlier order by another court.
The Navy veterans were on October 26 given death sentences by Qatar's Court of First Instance.
Sixty days' time has been given to file an appeal against the order at Qatar's highest court, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

Also Read

Qatar's death penalty to Indian navy officers: What we know so far

World Cup 2026 Qualifier India vs Qatar highlights: India lose 0-3 to Qatar

Why Qatar awarded death penalty to 8 ex-Indian Navy officers; details here

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

EAM S Jaishankar meets family of 8 navy personnel, assures support

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist wanted for attacks in J&K arrested in Delhi

DGCA issues notice to Air India, SpiceJet for rostering untrained pilots

Defence ministry signs Rs 802 crore contract for military wagons, equipment

If FPS dealers' strike continues will opt for substitute supply: J'khand

Court extends Senthil Balaji's remand till Jan 11 in money laundering case

Topics : Indian Navy Qatar navy Law

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon