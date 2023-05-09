close

Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra to get engaged on May 13: AAP source

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra will get engaged on May 13, a party source said

Photo: ANI

Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra will get engaged on May 13, a party source said.

The ceremony, to be held in the national capital, will be attended by around 150 guests, including family and close friends.

"Raghav was in Mumbai for the last few days and today they both flew down to Delhi. Now till the engagement, Parineeti will stay here," the source told PTI on Tuesday.

The duo will soon finalise a venue in Central Delhi for the ceremony, it added.

Rumours of Chadha and Chopra's wedding started in March after they were spotted together in Mumbai.

The Rajya Sabha MP's party colleague Sanjeev Arora later congratulated them on Twitter, leading to further speculations.

Both Chadha and Chopra have not confirmed their engagement and wedding plans.

They were clicked last night in Mumbai, where the paparazzi flooded them with queries about their engagement. However, the duo dodged the questions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

