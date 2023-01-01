JUST IN
Raghav Chadha releases his Rajya Sabha report card, bags 100% attendance
I consider BJP my 'guru', teaches me what should never be done: Rahul
Basic rights in India have become luxuries, entitlements: Mehbooba to CJI
Opposition should work in a coordinated manner for 2024: Rahul Gandhi
Cong high command asks party MLAs to take back resignations in Rajasthan
CPI(M) decides to bring Cheriyan back into cabinet; Cong criticises move
CM Patnaik inaugurates postgraduate medical college in Odisha's Bhubaneswar
Elections 2023: Amit Shah to flag off BJP's Rath Yatra in Tripura on Jan 5
BJP claims candidates supported by it swept Bihar Urban Local Body polls
Opposition defaming govt: CM Shinde refutes allegations on NIT land scam
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
I consider BJP my 'guru', teaches me what should never be done: Rahul
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Raghav Chadha releases his Rajya Sabha report card, bags 100% attendance

The report card summarises Chadha's legislative performance, enlists the questions raised, issues raised, debates participated in, notices submitted under Rule 267 on matters concerning Punjab, India

Topics
Raghav Chadha | AAP | Rajya Sabha

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. Photo: PTI
Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. Photo: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Saturday released his Rajya Sabha report card as he registered 100 per cent attendance in Parliament's Winter Session.

The 'report card' highlighted AAP's strong representation of Punjab in Rajya Sabha.

The seven-page report card, which summarises Chadha's legislative performance, enlists the questions raised, issues raised, debates participated in, and notices submitted under Rule 267 on matters concerning Punjab and India.

During the Winter Session that commenced from December 7 to 23, the AAP MP had asked a total of 25 questions on a range of issues, the majority of which concerned Punjab such as waiver of fees for pilgrims of Kartarpur Sahib, strongest punishment for sacrilege, Heritage City status to Anandpur Sahib, modernisation of railway stations, promotion of leather manufacturing industry in Jalandhar, UDAN scheme, police modernisation, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, increase in Sports Authority of India centres, etc.

Moving several notices under Rule 267 of Rajya Sabha (Suspension of Business), Chadha demanded the House to take up urgent issues of public importance, including rising Covid-19 cases in China and the impact on India, the Central government's attempt to interfere in judicial appointments and China-India conflict along the LAC.

In comparison to other prominent parliamentarians from Punjab, it was found that others were way behind Chadha in terms of respective performances in the Parliament.

As compared to the 100 per cent attendance of Chadha, MPs Sukhbir Badal, Sunny Deol and Simranjit Mann marked an attendance of respectively 18 per cent, zero per cent and 45 per cent. Similarly, against 11 debates of the AAP MP, the above three MPs respectively participated in zero, zero and three debates.

As compared to the 25 questions asked by Chadha, none of the three MPs could ask a single question during the entire Winter Session.

--IANS

spr/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Raghav Chadha

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 06:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU