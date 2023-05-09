close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India-UAE trade partnership transforming bilateral partnership: DPIIT Secy

The free trade agreement between India and the UAE has transformed the partnership between the two countries by promoting two-way commerce at a healthy rate, an official statement said on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
trade, trade deals

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The free trade agreement between India and the UAE has transformed the partnership between the two countries by promoting two-way commerce at a healthy rate, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The agreement came into force on May 1 last year.

Addressing a business gathering in Dubai, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajesh Kumar Singh said that initial gains of the pact have already started accruing with bilateral trade growing at around 20 per cent and touching an "all-time" high of around USD 84 billion during 2022-23.

Singh, along with Juma Mohammed Al-Kait, Assistant Undersecretary for International Trade, Ministry of Economy, United Arab Emirates and Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, inaugurated the International Jewellery Exposition Centre in Dubai.

Around 100 companies from India and UAE, including representatives from Export Promotion Councils from India, have participated in the expo.

The secretary also held one-on-one meetings with senior representatives of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Mubadala Investment Company.

Also Read

If delay in FTA talks, GCC nations can join India-UAE trade deal

UAE, Morocco review strengthening financial, economic cooperation

Jaishankar meets UAE counterpart in Abu Dhabi, discusses regional issues

RBI, UAE central bank discuss mechanism to trade in local currencies

What can India gain from the trade pact with Australia?

Environmental norms violated in construction at Delhi CM's residence: NGT

Delhi govt working on food truck policy, will put for public feedback soon

Central Advisory Council discusses legacy stalled real estate projects

Many from community stuck in violence-hit areas of Manipur: Meitei groups

ASEAN-India exercise demonstrated to operate as integrated force: Navy

The two-day visit to the UAE of the Indian delegation led by the DPIIT secretary concluded on May 9.

"The visit took place in the context of the joint celebrations being organised by the UAE and India to mark the important milestone of the first anniversary of the Implementation of the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)," the commerce and industry ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India UAE trade

First Published: May 09 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Parliament library with assistive tech accessible to visually challenged

iOS 13, Apple iOS
2 min read

Webb telescope captures alien asteroid belt outside our solar system

Telescope
3 min read

India-UAE trade partnership transforming bilateral partnership: DPIIT Secy

trade, trade deals
2 min read

Apollo Tyres beats Q4 profit view on lower rubber costs, strong demand

Apollo Tyres, two-wheelers, heavy vehicles
1 min read
Premium

Alternative investment fund commitments jump 30% in FY23, shows data

alternative investment funds
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Female cheetah 'Daksha' dies in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

One of the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia taking a rest in Kuno National Park, in Sheopur on Sunday.
1 min read

Municipal Corporations on WhatsApp: Know cities, services, and how it works

WhatsApp
3 min read

Now lessors seek deregistration of additional 13 Go First planes

Go First
1 min read
Premium

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock
3 min read
Premium

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

FMCG
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon