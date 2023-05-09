Central Advisory Council discusses legacy stalled real estate projects

The Central Advisory Council constituted under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act on Tuesday discussed issues like legacy stalled projects and uniformity in rules framed by states and Union territories under the provisions of the Act.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri chaired the CAC (Central Advisory Council) meeting where participants were informed that 32 states/UTs have set up real estate regulatory authorities.

It was informed that Ladakh, Meghalaya and Sikkim are yet to establish any such authority, while six states/UTs (Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry) are yet to establish permanent regulatory authorities.

The CAC also discussed the issue of legacy stalled real estate projects.

HUA secretary Manoj Joshi asked members to submit their suggestions to the committee chaired by G20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant. The panel was set up to examine all issues related to legacy stalled projects and suggest ways to complete these projects in a time-bound manner.

Also Read Post pandemic pent-up demand surge, realty space may face global headwinds As property market hits a slump in China, are investors turning to India? HNIs to drive surge in demand for luxury housing in Delhi NCR in 2023 Experts see 2023 as a year of smooth sailing for real estate sector Hiranandani to invest Rs 1,000 cr in premium housing project in Panvel ASEAN-India exercise demonstrated to operate as integrated force: Navy Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal may form cyclonic storm on Wednesday NDMC raises health licence fee for several businesses including restaurants PM to attend 'grih pravesh' and inauguration of PMAY houses in Gandhinagar Assam to form committee to examine if assembly has can ban polygamy: CM