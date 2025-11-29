Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 11:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal

Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal

Shriprakash Jaiswal

Former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal passed away in Kanpur on Friday evening (November 28) after a prolonged illness | Image: X/@RahulGandhi

ANI General News
Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal, commending his lifelong commitment to public service and extending support to the bereaved family.

Calling the demise of the former Minister of state for Home Affairs "truly heartbreaking", the LoP Lok Sabha wrote on X, "The news of the demise of former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Shriprakash Jaiswal ji is extremely heartbreaking. His dedication to public service and the party stands as an exemplary model. His departure is an irreplaceable loss for the Congress."

Expressing solidarity with the family during their time of grief, Gandhi added, "In this difficult time, my condolences are with his grieving family, supporters, and well-wishers."

 

Earlier on Friday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also extended his deepest condolences to the family of Sriprakash Jaiswal. He recalled Jaiswal as a valued colleague in the UPA government and hailed him as a committed Congressman who worked tirelessly for the upliftment of Kanpur and its people.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, "The news of the passing of Shriprakash Jaiswal ji, my colleague in the UPA government, former Union Minister, and senior Congress leader, is extremely heartbreaking. He was a true and devoted Congressman who served the people with complete honesty for the development and welfare of Kanpur."

He further said, "His departure is also a great loss for the Congress party. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family members and supporters, and pray for the peace of the departed soul."

Former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal passed away in Kanpur on Friday evening (November 28) after a prolonged illness. He was 81.

Born on September 25, 1944, Jaiswal began his political journey as the mayor of Kanpur in 1989. He won the Kanpur Lok Sabha seat for the first time in 1999 and went on to serve as a Member of Parliament for the Indian National Congress from 1999 to 2014. In 2004, he was appointed Minister of State for Home Affairs, and later served as the Union Minister of Coal from 2011 to 2014.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

