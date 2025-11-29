Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / MCD bypoll: Delhi Metro to start 4 am services on polling, counting days

MCD bypoll: Delhi Metro to start 4 am services on polling, counting days

Earlier on November 28, the State Election Commissioner (SEC), Vijay Dev, imposed a 48-hour silence period ahead of the upcoming by-elections to 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi

Photo: Shutterstock

DMRC said that train operations across all lines will commence at 4:00 am on Sunday, November 30, the polling day, with trains running at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 am | Photo: Shutterstock

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 6:49 AM IST

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced special early-morning services on both polling and counting days of the upcoming MCD bye-elections, enabling the timely movement of polling staff deployed across 12 wards.

In a post on X on Friday, DMRC said that train operations across all lines will commence at 4:00 am on Sunday, November 30, the polling day, with trains running at a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 am, after which regular Sunday schedules will resume.

"To ensure smooth and timely movement of polling personnel and staff during the MCD Bye-Elections in 12 wards, Delhi Metro will start services early on both polling and counting days," the post read.

 

"On Sunday, 30th November 2025 (Polling Day), train services will begin from all terminal stations at 4:00 AM with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 and thereafter regular services as per the Sunday timetable. Additionally, the last train service from all terminal stations will depart at 11:30 PM instead of the usual 11:00 PM," the post further read.

"On Wednesday, 3rd December 2025 (Vote Counting Day), services will commence at 4:00 AM with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6:00 AM, followed by the regular weekday timetable," the post added.

Earlier on November 28, the State Election Commissioner (SEC), Vijay Dev, imposed a 48-hour silence period ahead of the upcoming by-elections to 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, according to an official release.

The SEC has ordered to prohibit the display of any election matter, including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey in any media, including electronic, in connection with the bye-elections to Municipal Corporation of Delhi from 05:30 P.M. of 28.11.2025 to 05.30 P.M of 30.11.2025.

On November 10, a total of 132 nominations were submitted for the 12 seats in the Delhi MCD bye-elections. Among these nominations, 59 were male, and 74 were female.

Women candidates have submitted their nominations from notable areas, including Shalimar Bagh-B, Ashok Vihar, Dwarka-B, Dichaon Kalan, and Greater Kailash.

The last date of filing of nominations was November 10, and the scrutiny of papers will take place on November 12. The last date of withdrawal of nomination is November 15. Polling will be held on November 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 6:48 AM IST

