Rahul Gandhi gets bail in 2018 defamation case linked to Amit Shah

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been granted bail in a 2018 defamation case over his remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Congress leader was granted bail shortly after he surrendered in court.

Rahul Gandhi furnished two surety bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each and a personal bond for his bail.

"He [Rahul Gandhi] surrendered in court today. He surrendered, and the court took him into custody for 30–45 minutes. After that, his bail application was submitted and was accepted [by the court].. The further date has not been given yet. His lawyer said that he is innocent, and he has not made any defamatory statement," advocate Santosh Pandey was quoted as saying by ANI.