Rahul Gandhi's call for 'jitni abadi, utna haq' will kill India: Rijiju

Also Read

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Conduct census 'immediately'; caste census 'essential': Kharge writes to PM

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

Congress to launch charitable mission in Oommen Chandy's name in Kerala

PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Rajasthan worth Rs 5,000 cr

Hindu marriage not valid without 'saat pheras': Allahabad High Court

Not even single drop of additional water to be shared with any state: Mann