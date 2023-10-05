Rajasthan MLA Hudla polishes shoes, says politicians are public servants

Also Read

BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls

MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: AAP releases first list of 10 candidates

Rajasthan elections: BJP announces 2 key committees, Vasundhara Raje absent

BJP will announce candidates for Rajasthan polls soon: Pralhad Joshi

BJP has been 'sleeping' for the last 4 years: Congress leader Sachin Pilot

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan, MP to launch development projects today

Extra food packet for Rajasthan 'Annapurna' scheme beneficiaries

52.6 million voters in Rajasthan, 25.1 million women, says state EC