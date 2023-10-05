close
Sensex (0.66%)
65653.58 + 427.54
Nifty (0.54%)
19540.35 + 104.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.47%)
5882.80 + 27.35
Nifty Midcap (0.02%)
40057.35 + 9.85
Nifty Bank (0.69%)
44267.75 + 303.70
Heatmap

PM Modi inaugurates development projects in Rajasthan worth Rs 5,000 cr

At a function here, Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health and higher education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Modi

The projects started today will lead to further development. Together we have to make Rajasthan a developed and prosperous state, he said speaking at the function (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jodhpur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 1:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched multiple projects worth Rs 5,000 crore in poll-bound Rajasthan, and asserted that they will lead to further development of the state.
At a function here, Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects in sectors like road, rail, aviation, health and higher education.
The projects started today will lead to further development. Together we have to make Rajasthan a developed and prosperous state, he said speaking at the function.
He said till 2014, only 600 km railway line was electrified in Rajasthan while in the last nine years, more than 3,700 km of railway track has been electrified.
The prime minister laid the foundation stone of various projects, including a 350-bedded trauma centre and critical care hospital block at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Jodhpur, and seven critical care blocks under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) to be developed across the state.
The centre at the AIIMS will be developed at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore.

Also Read

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Mission 2030: Rajasthan government seeks suggestions from 10 million people

Rajasthan elections: BJP to stage protest in state over daily power cuts

BSTC Rajasthan result 2023 soon: Check marks at panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan elections 2023: AAP makes 7 guarantees, from education to health

Hindu marriage not valid without 'saat pheras': Allahabad High Court

Not even single drop of additional water to be shared with any state: Mann

Rajasthan MLA Hudla polishes shoes, says politicians are public servants

Fresh violence breaks out in Manipur's Imphal Valley, two houses torched

ED conducts raid at premises of Congress' Manjunath Gowda in Karnataka

The facility will bring a holistic approach in management of trauma and emergency cases by providing multidisciplinary and comprehensive care to patients while critical care blocks across Rajasthan will augment district level critical care infrastructure.
The prime minister also laid the foundation stone for the development of a state-of-the-art new terminal building at the Jodhpur airport costing Rs 480 crore and inaugurated the IIT Jodhpur campus as well.
The new terminal building will be developed in an area of about 24,000 sqm and will be equipped to provide services to 2,500 passengers during peak hours. It will cater to 35 lakh passengers annually, improving connectivity and boosting tourism in the region.
Among other projects, he laid the foundation stone of multiple road development projects to be built at a cumulative cost of about Rs 1,475 crore and also flagged off two new train services in the state.
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was among those present at the programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi rajasthan higher education

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 1:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesCricket World Cup 2023 | ENG vs NZ Playing 11Google Pixel 8 Series LaunchAsian Games 2023 October 05 ScheduleAsian Games Medal TallyMS Dhoni Sports New Hairstyle

Companies News

Softening of tomato prices brings down cost of veg, non-veg thalis in SeptRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out hereCricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs NZ Playing 11 live match time, streaming

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrestPM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon