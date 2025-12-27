Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 04:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Scrapping MGNREGA devastating attack on poor, PM acted alone: Rahul Gandhi

Scrapping MGNREGA devastating attack on poor, PM acted alone: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said the UPA-era MGNREGA was not merely a work programme, but a rights-based development framework recognised internationally

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the repeal of the rural employment scheme, MGNREGA, amounted to a “devastating attack” on the poor and on states.  Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Gandhi said the Prime Minister acted alone, without consulting the Cabinet or adequately examining the consequences of the step.
 
“The Prime Minister single-handedly destroyed MGNREGA without asking his Cabinet, without studying the matter. It is a devastating attack on states and poor people, carried out single-handedly, much like demonetisation,” Gandhi said.
 
 
Gandhi said the UPA-era MGNREGA was not merely a work programme, but a rights-based development framework recognised internationally.

Congress pledge resistance, seeks Oppn unity

Gandhi said the Congress would oppose the government’s decision and work to build a united front against it.
 
“We are going to resist it and fight it. I am confident that the entire opposition will be aligned against this action,” he said.

He further said that the repeal struck at the country’s federal structure and undermined a rights-based approach to welfare.

Congress to launch ‘MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan’

The Congress also announced a nationwide campaign against the repeal of MGNREGA, scheduled to begin on January 5.
 
After the CWC meeting, party's President Mallikarjun Kharge said the party would lead the ‘MGNREGA Bachao Abhiyan’ across the country.
 
Kharge warned that public anger over the repeal was growing and said the Modi government would have to face the consequences of its decision.
 
Parliament passed the VB-G RAM G Bill during the Winter Session, which replaced the nearly two-decade-old MGNREGA. The legislation was cleared amid strong protests from opposition parties.
 
The new law provides for 125 days of wage employment for rural workers, according to the government.
 

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi MGNREGA

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

