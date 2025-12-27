Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Cong leaders attend CWC meet to discuss political situation, G RAM G law

Cong leaders attend CWC meet to discuss political situation, G RAM G law

The meeting comes ahead of next year's assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and the leaders are expected to deliberate on the party strategy

Congress working committee, CWC

The opposition party is set to finalise its action plan to counter the government after it repealed the MGNREGA, 2005 | Image: x/@INCIndia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Top Congress leaders on Saturday are attending a crucial meeting of the working committee, the party's highest decision-making body.

They are deliberating on the current political situation in the country and the party's further action against the government after it replaced the UPA-era rural employment scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 (MGNREGA) with the new Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G).

The extended meeting of the Congress Working Committee is being attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and former party president Rahul Gandhi, besides chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states of Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh.

 

Presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees (PCC) are also present at the meeting.

The meeting comes ahead of next year's assembly polls in Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, and the leaders are expected to deliberate on the party strategy.

Also Read

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Nationwide campaign needed against repeal of MGNREGA, says Kharge

Pinarayi Vijayan, Pinarayi, Vijayan, Kerala CM

Cong leader held for sharing AI image of Kerala CM with gold theft accused

yearender lead image

Politics@2025: Fault lines & turning points, the moments that shaped Indiapremium

Rahul gandhi pays tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh

Congress pays tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh on 1st death anniversary

Zubeen Garg

Assam in 2025: Zubeen Garg's death dominates socio-political landscape

The opposition party is set to finalise its action plan to counter the government after it repealed the MGNREGA, 2005.

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill that replaced the UPA-era MGNREGA was passed during the recently concluded winter session of Parliament. President Droupadi Murmu has already given her assent to it.

The Congress and other opposition parties have taken strong exception to the new law replacing MGNREGA, stating that it is an insult to Mahatma Gandhi as his name has been removed from its title.

The new law makes a statutory guarantee of 125 days of wage employment in a financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work.

However, instead of being a Central scheme, the new law provides that the Centre and the states will have to share a 60:40 per cent ratio funding for the scheme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tele-MANAS helpline, helpline

National Consumer Helpline resolves 67K complaints, recovers ₹45 cr in 2025

Modi, Narendra Modi

Guru Gobind Singh's life inspires courage and righteousness: PM Modi

doctors in India

Medical services hit across Himachal as doctors go on indefinite strike

hydro-power project

Govt's green panel clears Dulhasti hydel power project on Chenab river

Security, Manipur Security

Manipur Police recovers arms, ammunition; arrests 3 militants, drug peddler

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Congress Working Committee CWC meet Congress Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon