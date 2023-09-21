Raids at 1000 locations: Punjab police on op to nab aides of Goldy Brar

Arpit Shukla, Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, Punjab has said that raids are being conducted at more than 1000 locations in connection with the operation to nab the aides of gangster Goldy Brar.

"Raids are being conducted at more than 1000 locations associated with gangster Goldy Brar, in a state-wide operation. Senior officers in the state are monitoring the operation. Legal procedures are underway against listed gangsters. As soon as that process is completed, they will be brought to India and action will be taken as per the law here" said the ADGP Law and Order, Punjab Police.

Punjab Police started the mission on Thursday and carried out raids in Moga, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar rural districts to nab the aides of gangster Goldy Brar. The operation will continue throughout the day.

The Report of the operation is to be submitted to ADGP later this evebing.

Goldy Brar, alias Satinderjeet Singh, is said to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. He left India for Canada, on a student visa, in 2017.

Goldy Brar was also the prime accused in the murder of cult rapper and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala on May 29, 2022.

It is alleged that Brar conspired with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to kill Moose Wala.

In May this year Canada named Brar among the country's top 25 wanted criminals. Interpol has also issued a Red Notice against Brar accusing him of Murder, Criminal Conspiracy and Supply of illegal Firearms, Attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Supply of illegal Firearms.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday issued details of 43 individuals associated with terror gangster network having links to Canada.

The NIA further asked the public to share details of their properties and assets which can be taken over by the central government.

The NIA in its post issued pictures of Goldy Brar, Rajesh Kumar, Prince, Anil V and Mohammad Shahbaz along with their names. It highlighted that many of these gangsters are based in Canada.

This comes amid growing tensions between India, and Canada after Justin Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of being behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Najjar, who was a designated terrorist in India and was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.