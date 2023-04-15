close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Indian-origin Sikh Raji Brar named to California Univ Board of Trustees

"There is a light inside Raji that she shares with our entire community through her many acts of kindness and tireless commitment to public service," CSUB President

IANS New York
Raji Brar

Raji Brar

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 12:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Indian-origin Sikh community leader and Kern County businesswoman, Raji Brar has been appointed to the California State University Board (CSUB) of Trustees, a powerful leadership post at the US's largest system of public higher education.

Brar, a California State University (CSU), Bakersfield double alumna, will be welcomed on board at its meeting in Long Beach in May.

"The CSU is so special because your professors get to know you," she said in a university statement.

"They help open doors for you and mentor you at a level that you can't get at a UC. Many folks that do end up going to a CSU need a mentor, and I was blessed to get that at CSUB. I felt so confident after having a degree and a master's, and there's a gazillion stories like mine, of students who have obstacles to overcome."

Owner and chief operations officer of Countryside Corporation since 2003, Brar also holds many leadership positions in Kern County and is co-founder of the Bakersfield Sikh Women's Association.

She earned a bachelor of science degree in biology and a master of science degree in health care from CSUB and is a member of the CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame.

Also Read

Karen Bass becomes first Black woman to be elected Los Angeles mayor

Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid'

IIT Bombay best in employability, IIT Delhi ranks second: QS Rankings

Tech execs race to save startups from 'extinction' after SVB collapse

US universities add policies to counter caste-based discrimination

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to go up by Rs 10-14 per litre: Report

China says it successfully conducted mid-course missile interception test

Zoom says it's acquiring Irish employee communications platform Workvivo

PM Modi calls for mass movement in global fight against climate change

T-cell Covid vaccine may last longer than current jabs: Researcher

A first-generation American, Brar is the oldest child of Sikhs from Punjab who came to the US with nothing in the mid-1970s and first raised their children in Central Valley farm labor camps.

Her mother only got as far as the fifth grade and can't read or write, according to Brar.

"They said, 'What's the point? You're a girl'," she said. "My mom felt so limited in her opportunities. She worked in the fields and at Burger King, which is the only fast-food place she could work because you would say the orders into the mic, and not have to read the screen. She would tell me in Punjabi all the time, 'You have to get an education. It's your life partner, it will never leave you and no one can take it from you'."

Brar attended CSUB because it was close to home, affordable and accessible, a top priority for the new trustee.

"There is a light inside Raji that she shares with our entire community through her many acts of kindness and tireless commitment to public service," CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny said.

"She will bring a unique perspective to the Board of Trustees, and this Valley that we love will be well-represented through her voice. This is a proud moment for the Roadrunner family and our region."

Brar is the third person affiliated with CSUB to serve on the Board of Trustees, following terms by student Krystal Raynes and alumnus John Nilon.

--IANS

mi/ksk/

Topics : California | University | United States

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 12:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

UBS is buying Credit Suisse's greenhouse emissions burden too: Report

Image
5 min read

Kiri Industries expresses trust in Singapore court, hopes fair decision

Image
2 min read

Russia ready to switch to yuan in foreign trade, says Vladimir Putin

Image
2 min read

After UBS merger, Credit Suisse planning layoffs in India back offices

Image
2 min read

Japan's Kishida, Zelenskyy hold talks on wide-ranging issues in Kyiv

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon