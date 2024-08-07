Business Standard
Rain in Delhi causes waterlogging, traffic disruptions; more expected

Waterlogging was reported in several parts of central, north and east Delhi, causing traffic jams in the city

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in Delhi and NCR during the next one to two hours. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

Rain lashed parts of Delhi during the evening hours of Wednesday, causing waterlogging and disrupting traffic movement in some areas of the city, with the weather department forecasting more rain in the coming hours.
Waterlogging was reported in several parts of central, north and east Delhi, causing traffic jams in the city.
The national capital is under a yellow alert, which stands for 'be aware' according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.
"Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places in Delhi and NCR during the next one to two hours," the weather department said in their nowcast alert.
The minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The humidity level was recorded at 92 per cent at 8.30 am.
The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle around 32 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 7:30 PM IST

