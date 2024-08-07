PM Modi directed IOA to act on Phogat's Olympic disqualification: Minister

Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi (Photo: ANI)

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has lodged a strong protest with the United World Wrestling (UWW) over the disqualification of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat from the Paris Olympics. Phogat was disqualified from the competition after she was found to be overweight by 100 grams before her gold medal bout.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Mandaviya detailed the events leading to Phogat's disqualification. He revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had instructed IOA President PT Usha, who is currently in Paris, to take immediate action on the matter.

“Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics because of being overweight by 100 gm. Vinesh was competing in the 50-kg category. As per rules and regulations of UWW, weight of all the athletes across all the categories is measured every morning. Vinesh's weight was found to be 50 kg and 100 gm, following which she was disqualified,” Mandaviya said.

"The IOA [Indian Olympic Association] has registered a strong protest with the International Olympic Committee [IOC]. IOA President PT Usha is in Paris... PM Modi has spoken to her and asked her to take requisite action in the matter," he said.

“The government provided every facility to her including personal staff,” the minister added, listing the financial assistance provided to Phogat.

Phogat's disqualification has sparked widespread outrage in India, with Opposition leaders demanding a thorough investigation. Vinesh Phogat, who had made history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach a gold medal bout in her category at the Paris Olympics, is now returning home empty-handed, despite having been assured of at least a silver medal prior to the weigh-in.

Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification: Opposition stages walkout

The Opposition, INDIA bloc, sought further clarification from the minister, and when their demands were not met, they staged a walkout from the house.

Congress MP Selja Kumari questioned the role of the team management, saying, “Managers are there, it is their job. All our athletes and sportspersons go there, and every little thing of theirs is monitored."

"Their diet is watched over, what they are drinking, what they are eating, the type of food they are consuming. So, what was the reason this girl's weight increased? Who didn't pay attention? This has to be answered," she said.

"We were hoping since morning that this girl would bring home the Olympic gold medal, who has struggled on the streets, and today, this has happened to her. Why did it happen? How did it happen?" the Congress leader asked.

Echoing her concerns, Congress MP Deepender Hooda called for a review of the decision that led to Phogat’s disqualification. He expressed the nation’s collective disappointment, stating, "When the entire nation was sitting for Vinesh's final bout, hoping for her to win the gold medal, the whole country was stunned. Everyone feels the pain in their hearts, but Vinesh was, is, and will remain a champion for the entire nation. She worked very hard to reach the final."

"While all the other players were practising, she was sitting in a protest for justice, and then worked hard to reach here. In the eyes of the nation and the world, she is a true champion," the MP added.