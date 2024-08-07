Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Elections to 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats from 9 states on September 3: EC

The notification for the Rajya Sabha elections will be issued on August 14 and the last date for filing of poll papers is August 21, the election commission said

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

The separate elections for each Rajya Sabha seat will be held on September 3 and the results will be announced the same day.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elections to 12 vacant Rajya Sabha seats in nine states will be held on September 3, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.
Ten Rajya Sabha seats fell vacant as the sitting members, including Union ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia, were elected to the Lok Sabha.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Bypolls are also being held for two seats in Telangana and Odisha.
K Keshava Rao from Telangana resigned recently from the House after quitting the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to join the Congress while Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Mamata Mohanta resigned from her Rajya Sabha seat and primary membership of the party.
Besides Goyal, Sonowal and Scindia, the other Rajya Sabha members who won the parliamentary polls and moved to the Lok Sabha are Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP), Misha Bharti (RJD), Vivek Thakur (BJP), Deepender Singh Hooda (Congress), Udayanraje Bhosle (BJP), K C Venugopal (Congress) and Biplab Kumar Deb (BJP).
The notification for the Rajya Sabha elections will be issued on August 14 and the last date for filing of poll papers is August 21, the commission said.
The separate elections for each Rajya Sabha seat will be held on September 3 and the results will be announced the same day.

Also Read

Explore possibility to table Shah Commission report: VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Health insurance reforms, exotic fruit diet: Top personal finance stories

Those who can't win polls have come to RS from Raj: PM Modi's jibe at Sonia

BJP president J P Nadda, five others take oath as Rajya Sabha members

Singhvi moves HC challenging his defeat in RS poll through draw of lots

Topics : Election Commission of India Rajya Sabha elections Rajya Sabha Elections Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon