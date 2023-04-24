close

Raj CM launches 'Mehangai Rahat' camp to address inflation, unemployment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched his government's flagship initiative 'Mehangai Rahat' camps from Sanganer district's Mahapura village on Monday

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 4:41 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launched his government's flagship initiative 'Mehangai Rahat' camps from Sanganer district's Mahapura village on Monday.

These camps will be organised across the state from April 24 to June 30 so that the benefits of various welfare schemes of the state government reach the beneficiaries.

On this occasion, Gehlot said that inflation is affecting people badly and that is why the state government is providing relief by providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500 under Ujjwala Yojna. People are unable to refill cylinders due to their cost so the Centre should come forward to provide relief.

The chief minister also met the beneficiaries and the officers and employees present during this period.

Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and Congress State President Govind Singh Dotasra were also present during the launch.

The registration portal and website of the inflation relief camp were inaugurated on Sunday.

Registration has been made mandatory in the camps to join the 10 public welfare schemes run by the state government. For the convenience of the common people, a person from any district can register in the camps of other districts also through the Rajasthan government's Jan Aadhar card, Gehlot had said.

The Rajasthan government is working with commitment to provide maximum relief to the people of the state in this era of inflation and through these camps more and more people will be connected with the public welfare schemes of the state government, he said.

According to officials, all needy families will be provided relief from inflation by connecting them with the public welfare schemes of the state government.

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 4:39 PM IST

