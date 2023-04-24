26 regional parties got donations over Rs 189cr in FY 2021-22: ADR report

Twenty-six regional parties have received 5,100 donations worth Rs 189.801 crore -- both above and below Rs 20,000 -- during the 2021-22 financial year (FY), reveals a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

No donations have been declared by AIADMK, BJD, NDPP, SDF, AIFB, PMK and JKNC for FY 2021-22.

The report focuses on donations declared by Regional Political Parties, during the Financial Year 2021-22, as submitted by the parties to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

With regard to the total amount of donations, TRS leads with Rs 40.90 crore from 14 donations followed by AAP which has declared receiving Rs 38.243 crore from 2619 donations.

JDU received Rs 33.257 crore that is the third highest amongst all regional parties.

SP and YSR Congress have declared total donations Rs 29.795 crore and Rs 20.01 crore, respectively.

Also Read Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better? Amid deepening food crisis in Pakistan, people chase wheat truck on bikes Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here Pakistan flour crisis worsens; prices skyrocket amidst wheat shortage Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely Deputy CMO Sunil Kumar found hanging inside a hotel room in Prayagraj Judge has no business to give interview about pending cases, SC on job scam Shopping mall operators' revenue may rise 7-9% this fiscal: Crisil report Government's wheat procurement up 12% at 11.1 mn tonne so far in FY24 Rural India faced discrimination under Cong: PM Modi on Panchayati Raj day

Nearly 85.46 per cent or Rs 162.21 crore of the total donations received by regional parties, have been received solely by top five regional parties.

ADR analysed 33 out of 54 regional parties and only 19 had submitted their donations reports to the ECI in the stipulated time period. Fourteen other regional parties have delayed their submission by a minimum of two days to 109 days.

Out of the total cash donations of Rs 189.801 crore declared by the regional parties, Rs 7.4 lakhs from 21 donations was received in cash during FY 2021-22.

This formed 0.039 per cent of the total donations to the parties.

Maximum donations in cash were declared by IUML, which collected a total of Rs 5.55 lakhs, followed by KC-M with Rs 1 lakh, PDF with Rs 80,000, PPA with Rs 5,000 and AAP with Rs 120.

Among all the states, donors from Tamil Nadu made the highest donations of Rs 5.55 lakhs in cash followed by donors from Arunachal Pradesh who donated a total of Rs 5,000 in cash.

Donations worth Rs 1.80 lakhs in cash did not have address details. Two regional parties (KC-M and PDF) have received such donations in FY 2021-22.

Regional parties received 377 donations from corporate/business sectors amounting to Rs 136.04 crore while 4693 individual donors donated Rs 50.436 crore to the parties during FY 2021-22.

Nearly 4.78 per cent or Rs 1.828 crore of the total donations above Rs 20,000 made to AAP was received from abroad, the ADR report said.

--IANS

amita/ksk/