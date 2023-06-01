Rajasthan Cong announces 1st 100 units electricity free for all households

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced waiving charges for the first 100 units of electricity for all households irrespective of their total consumption per month.

"The first 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to families who consume more than 100 units per month. That is, no matter how much the bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charge for the first 100 units," he tweeted.

The chief minister said that keeping the middle-class people in mind, those who consume electricity up to 200 units per month, the first 100 units will be free.

Along with this, fixed charges, fuel surcharge and all other charges for consumption up to 200 units will be waived, he said.

According to sources, only electricity charges need to be given between 100 to 200 units.

Gehlot made the announcement based on feedback received during inflation relief camps in which registration for 10 schemes including the free electricity scheme is being done.

Also Read Cong promises 200 units free power for households ahead of K'taka polls Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets Decision will be taken in party's interest: Cong Prez on Gehlot, Pilot Rajasthan govt working to uplift every section of society, says CM Gehlot PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port Delhi: LMV licence applicants using autorickshaws instead of cars for test Latest LIVE news: PM Modi to meet Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Thursday Top Headlines: Adani to raise $3.5 bn, Centre to sell stake in Coal India Shah directs stern, swift action to stop violence in Manipur, recover arms

The Rajasthan chief minister, in a tweet, said the bill of those who consume electricity up to 100 units per month will remain zero and they will not have to pay any bill like before.

Gehlot had in the budget earlier this year announced free electricity up to 100 units per month.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are slated to be held later this year.