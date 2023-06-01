close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rajasthan Cong announces 1st 100 units electricity free for all households

Along with this, fixed charges, fuel surcharge and all other charges for consumption up to 200 units will be waived, the CM said

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 8:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday announced waiving charges for the first 100 units of electricity for all households irrespective of their total consumption per month.

"The first 100 units of electricity will be given free of cost to families who consume more than 100 units per month. That is, no matter how much the bill comes, they will not have to pay any electricity charge for the first 100 units," he tweeted.

The chief minister said that keeping the middle-class people in mind, those who consume electricity up to 200 units per month, the first 100 units will be free.

Along with this, fixed charges, fuel surcharge and all other charges for consumption up to 200 units will be waived, he said.

According to sources, only electricity charges need to be given between 100 to 200 units.

Gehlot made the announcement based on feedback received during inflation relief camps in which registration for 10 schemes including the free electricity scheme is being done.

Also Read

Cong promises 200 units free power for households ahead of K'taka polls

Karnataka, Gujarat make most progress in clean energy transition: Report

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Decision will be taken in party's interest: Cong Prez on Gehlot, Pilot

Rajasthan govt working to uplift every section of society, says CM Gehlot

PM Modi, Nepalese counterpart Prachanda to inaugurate UP's first land port

Delhi: LMV licence applicants using autorickshaws instead of cars for test

Latest LIVE news: PM Modi to meet Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Thursday

Top Headlines: Adani to raise $3.5 bn, Centre to sell stake in Coal India

Shah directs stern, swift action to stop violence in Manipur, recover arms

The Rajasthan chief minister, in a tweet, said the bill of those who consume electricity up to 100 units per month will remain zero and they will not have to pay any bill like before.

Gehlot had in the budget earlier this year announced free electricity up to 100 units per month.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are slated to be held later this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Congress Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 8:24 AM IST

Latest News

View More

IndiGo's audacity? Media platform founder complains about high ticket costs

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Surge in market valuations may give PNB, three other PSBs largecap status

mutual funds
2 min read

Kia Seltos facelift spotted in X Line variant, check design updates

Kia motors, Seltos
2 min read

Don't take any step that would undermine sports: Anurag Thakur to wrestlers

Anurag Thakur
1 min read

Trial court can't send foreigner to detention while granting bail: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Most Popular

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

LIVE updates: Growth of 8 core industries stood at 3.5% in April YoY

Photo credit: PI Industries website
3 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

World wrestling body notes wrestlers' protest, wants WFI polls in 45 days

Wrestlers in Haridwar
4 min read

Indian regulators step up scrutiny ahead of FATF review in Nov: Report

Mauritius joins Pakistan on FATF's 'grey list'; questions over FPI inflows
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon