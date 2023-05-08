close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

"In the next two years, there is a proposal to give a subsidy of Rs 1,000 crore to 60,000 farmers to promote protected farming," the official said

Anil Sharma Jaipur
farmers, agriculture

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 6:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot plans to provide over Rs 500 crore in subsidies to 30,000 farmers this financial year for putting greenhouses and shade nets to protect their crops from natural calamities.
Giving details of the scheme, an official of the agriculture department said that farmers would be provided with a subsidy of up to 95 per cent on putting greenhouses and shade nets along with conserving water.

By constructing greenhouses and shade nets, farmers are getting more yields with better quality in less area.
“In the next two years, there is a proposal to give a subsidy of Rs 1,000 crore to 60,000 farmers to promote protected farming,” the official said.

Farmers are cultivating, especially horticulture crops, in greenhouses and shade nets.
They are getting attracted towards this type of farming due to the subsidy schemes on protective structures run by the state government.

Also Read

Women-run farmer producer organisations make inroads into may sectors

Hero Electric denies receiving ministry letter for subsidy recovery

Union Budget 2023-24: Big cut in food, fertiliser subsidy bill in FY24

Explained: Why is Sachin Pilot holding a day-long protest in Rajasthan

Rajasthan government's Irrigation subsidy scheme a hit with farmers

Coop sugar factories urge PM Narendra Modi to revise minimum sale price

El Nino unlikely to dampen tractor industry volumes in a big way

Wheat acquisition payout estimated at Rs 12,750 crore in Uttar Pradesh

Wheat procurement picks up but may face headwinds in some states

Chhattisgarh govt encourages pvt entrepreneurs to set up millet units


The official said that the greenhouse protects crops from severe heat or cold and also shields them from hail storms and excessive rain. It also helps in keeping pests away.
By controlling light, temperature and nutrients, a greenhouse gives more profit despite adverse weather conditions. Due to this, production and quality improve compared to traditional farming.

This technique, he said, helps in growing non-season crops and farmers get good returns in the market.
With the greenhouse structure, rainwater is collected and used in drip irrigation. The biggest advantage of protective farming is that it requires very less water.

Joint director horticulture (CSS) BR Kadva said that in the last four years, farmers have set up greenhouses and shade nets on 3,17,524 square metres of land.
Topics : Ashok Gehlot rajasthan farmers issues farmer subsidy Farmer Producer Companies

First Published: May 08 2023 | 6:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian equities rebound on easing recession fears, gains in finance stocks

test
3 min read

Despite past boat accidents, Kerala government did nothing: Cong, BJP

Boats are seen docked at Assi Ghat during a protest by boatmen against the newly-inaugurated cruise services which they claimed hampers their livelihood, in Varanasi, Friday
5 min read

Delhi Metro launches QR code-based tickets for travel on all corridors

Delhi Metro
3 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

MakeMyTrip brings generative AI for travel bookings, ties up with Microsoft

MakeMyTrip plans to double down on alternative accommodation business
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Paytm's next target is profitability, says CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder, Chairman & CEO - One97 Communications (Paytm), BFSI Summit
3 min read
Premium

Govt-backed ONDC looks to take a bite from Zomato and Swiggy plate

ONDC
4 min read

This smallcap glass container firm has made investors richer by 5x in 5 yrs

A Piramal Glass automated factory
3 min read

Paytm, ABFRL, Coal India, BoI, Adani Power among top stocks to watch today

Trading
5 min read

TPG-backed RR Kabel files for IPO to raise up to $27.5 million

IPO
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon