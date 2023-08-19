Rajasthan govt not bothered about atrocities against Dalits: BSP leader

BSP leader Akash Anand on Saturday accused the Rajasthan government of not being bothered about atrocities against Dalits in the state.

He said the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will contest all the 200 seats in the upcoming state Assembly elections and will have a share in power.

Speaking at a 'Sankalp Yatra' in Bharatpur on Saturday, the BSP national coordinator said, "The law and order situation has deteriorated in Rajasthan and women and Dalits are not safe. Cases of atrocities are surfacing one after another but the government is not bothered at all."



"The government which is not able to provide security to the women of the state has no right to rule. Minor girls are raped here but the government is not able to take any concrete step, he added.

He accused both the Congress and the BJP of misleading the people.

The Congress and the BJP, both are the same. In 2014, people voted for the BJP but were cheated. As a result, today the country is facing the brunt of unemployment and inflation, he said.

Those who used to protest on the streets against rising petrol and LPG cylinder prices before 2014 are quiet today despite skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and inflation, he said.

The 'Sankalp Yatra' began on August 16 and will culminate in Jaipur at the end of this month after covering 96 assembly constituencies in all 33 districts of the state, the party said.

The BSP leader said the party has declared the names of five candidates for the polls and the announcement of names for the remaining seats will be made soon.

Poverty, unemployment, inflation, atrocities against Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and women, affordable and employable education, and accessible medical services will be the key issues on which the party will contest the elections, he said.