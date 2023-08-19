Confirmation

7 deputy commissioners among 16 IAS officers transferred in Haryana

In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Saturday shifted 16 IAS officers and 28 HCS officers with immediate effect.

Seven deputy commissioners were transferred, according to an official order (Representational)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
In a major administrative reshuffle, the Haryana government on Saturday shifted 16 IAS officers and 28 HCS officers with immediate effect.
Among them, seven deputy commissioners were transferred, according to an official order.
Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Sushil Sarwan has been posted as deputy commissioner Panchkula, replacing IAS officer Priyanka Soni, according to the order. Sarwan will also hold the charge of chief administrator, Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula.
Manoj Kumar, a 2012 batch IAS officer, will be the DC of Yamunanagar in place of Rahul Hooda who has been posted as DC, Rewari. Mandeep Kaur will be DC, Charkhi Dadri while Manoj Kumar, a 2014 batch IAS officer, has been posted as DC, Sonepat, it said.
Mohd Imran Raza has been posted as DC, Jind while Prashant Panwar will be DC, Fatehabad, as per the order.
Senior IAS officer Sanjay Joon has been posted as managing director, Haryana State Federation of Cooperative Sugar Mills and director general, Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Haryana.

A Mona Sreenivas was posted as commissioner, municipal corporation (MC), Faridabad while Ripudaman Singh Dhillon is the director of elementary education and special secretary to the government, Haryana School Education, the order said.
Ashok Kumar Garg has been posted as commissioner MC, Manesar, while Jitender Kumar will be commissioner, MC, Rohtak.
Mahavir Kaushik has been posted as special secretary, government, Haryana Urban Local Bodies while Priyanka Soni has been given the charge of director, medical education and research and special secretary to medical education and research department.
The Haryana Civil Service (HCS) officers who were transferred included Veena Hooda, Varsha Khangwal, Virender Singh Sehrawat, Satbir Singh and Anurag Dhalia.

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

