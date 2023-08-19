Confirmation

Press Club of India condemns journalist's murder in Bihar's Araria

The Press Club of India on Saturday condemned the killing of a reporter of a Hindi daily in Araria town of Bihar.

murder, killing, crime, shot dead

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 2:58 PM IST
The Press Club of India on Saturday condemned the killing of a reporter of a Hindi daily in Araria town of Bihar.
Vimal Kumar Yadav (35), who worked for a Hindi daily, was killed at his residence in Premnagar village on Friday.
"The impunity with which such attacks on journalists are carried out is unacceptable and must be addressed effectively," the Press Club of India said in a statement here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Journalist freedom Freedom of speech freedom of expression Indian constitution

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 2:58 PM IST

