Home / India News / Rajasthan govt to scrap two-child limit for candidates in local body polls

Rajasthan govt to scrap two-child limit for candidates in local body polls

An official said drafts of the proposed ordinance have been sent to the law department for vetting. After approval, the proposal will be placed before the Cabinet for its nod

Representative Image: The move is expected to benefit several leaders from both BJP and Congress. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

The Rajasthan government is set to bring an ordinance to amend the Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Act and the Rajasthan Municipalities Act to drop a provision that disqualifies individuals having more than two children from contesting panchayat and urban local body elections.

An official said drafts of the proposed ordinance have been sent to the law department for vetting. After approval, the proposal will be placed before the Cabinet for its nod.

Currently, these laws bar individuals who had a third child after November 27, 1995, from contesting elections for posts such as panch, sarpanch, up-sarpanch, panchayat samiti member, zila parishad member, pradhan, zila pramukh, councillor, chairperson or mayor.

 

The disqualification clause is contained in Section 24 of the Rajasthan Municipalities Act and corresponding provisions of the Panchayati Raj Act.

The move is expected to benefit several leaders from both BJP and Congress. Once the amendment comes into effect, they will be able to contest elections.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra had recently said elected representatives should not face discrimination due to the enforcement of the two-child rule.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rajasthan government rajasthan Two child policy

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

