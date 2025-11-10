Monday, November 10, 2025 | 12:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / CM Rekha Gupta joins road show ahead of MCD bypoll nomination in Delhi

CM Rekha Gupta joins road show ahead of MCD bypoll nomination in Delhi

Gupta represented Shalimar Bagh B ward before being elected as MLA and becoming Delhi Chief minister after victory of the BJP in the Assembly polls held in February this year

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Rekha Gupta said victory of the BJP candidates is necessary for the 12 wards where bypolls will be held on November 30 (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday took part in a road show ahead of nomination of BJP candidate Anita Jain from Shalimar Bagh B ward in the MCD bypolls.

She said victory of the BJP candidates is necessary for the 12 wards where bypolls will be held on November 30.

Gupta represented Shalimar Bagh B ward before being elected as MLA and becoming Delhi Chief minister after victory of the BJP in the Assembly polls held in February this year.

She charged that the previous governments in Delhi indulged in politics as a result development of the municipal wards took a backseat.

 

"We want every ward in Delhi to be be neat and clean. We will contest all the 12 wards with the blessings and affection of the people as well as the goal of public service," she said.

The BJP is contesting all the 12 wards of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) fielding eight women candidates. The party previously held nine of the wards where bypolls will be held on November 30.

Other BJP candidates accompanied by senior leaders of the party, including MPs, MLAs and ministers of Delhi government, took out processions ahead of filing nominations.

November 10 is the last day of filing nominations. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have also fielded candidates on all 12 seats.

Topics : Rekha Gupta Delhi MCD bypolls MCD

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

