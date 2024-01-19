Rajasthan legislative assembly to commence its first session today

The first session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly is set to commence on Friday, January 19, with the assembly speaker, Vasudev Devnani, expressing hope for a peaceful and collaborative functioning with the support of all political parties.

A preparatory meeting held at the BJP headquarters outlined strategies for the upcoming session, attended by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and other BJP legislators.

During the BJP legislators' meeting, party state president C.P. Joshi also addressed the gathering, emphasizing the need for effective planning and strategy for the upcoming legislative session. Cabinet Minister Avinash Gehlot assured readiness to respond to all questions from both the ruling and opposition sides during the session.

Further details emerged from a multi-party meeting convened by Speaker Vasudev Devnani, attended by leaders from various political parties, including Congress, BSP, and RLP.

The government's Chief Secretary, Jogeshwar Garg, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel also participated.

Devnani stressed the importance of meaningful discussions in the assembly, urging all members to maintain a positive approach for the session's success.

The Speaker also announced that the Governor's address would take place on Friday in the assembly, followed by a Business Advisory Committee meeting to plan the proceedings for the coming days. Cabinet Minister Avinash Gehlot reiterated the government's commitment to address all questions from both sides of the aisle.

Devnani urged all members to listen to the Governor's address with respect and maintained that decorum should be maintained in the house during the session. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasized the need for all members to express their views within the allotted time, fostering an atmosphere of equality and mutual understanding.

To ensure a smooth session, Chief Minister Sharma urged all members to present their perspectives while respecting the time constraints. The session is anticipated to be eventful, with the state eagerly awaiting the deliberations and decisions that will unfold in the coming days.