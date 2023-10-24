Rajasthan BJP leaders slam Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Jhunjhunu visit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satish Poonia criticised Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of her visit to Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, questioning her commitment to women's safety in the state. Poonia accused Priyanka Gandhi of violating the model code of conduct during her previous visit and challenged her to address the issue of women's security and honour in Rajasthan when speaking with ANI in Jaipur.

"Last time when she came to Niwai, she violated the model code of conduct of elections and insulted the post of Prime Minister, by making false statements. Rajasthan's public is asking Priyanka Gandhi if she has only said that 'Ladki hu, lad sakti hun' then is she fighting for the women victims of rape in Rajasthan? She should answer on when will the women of Rajasthan get honour and security?" Poonia said.

The model code of conduct is a set of guidelines to which all contesting parties adhere during the election period. It was enforced for Rajasthan and four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram - on October 9. Many allegations from both parties have arisen in regard to the code since its enforcement in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Diya Kumari also raised concerns about Priyanka Gandhi's sudden interest in Rajasthan during the election season. Kumari questioned Priyanka Gandhi's absence during incidents of women's atrocities in the state over the past five years.

"There have been several incidents of women atrocities in Rajasthan, as a woman leader from the Congress party, where have you been for the last five years? Whenever any incident of women atrocity happened in Rajasthan, did you visit them, did you even try to meet the victim's family? Not at all, atrocities against women are at an all-time high, and law and order have become zero in Rajasthan. Why did you not show up before the elections?" she stated.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will unveil the statue of former Union minister Sisram Ola in Chirawa, Jhunjhunu, and address a public meeting on October 25. This will be her second time travelling to Rajasthan within one week. The visit to Rajasthan is part of the Congress party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, scheduled for November 25. The counting of votes for the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly will take place on December 3. The elections hold significant importance as they precede the national Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May next year. Congress and BJP have dominated elections in Rajasthan, with Congress forming government in the last elections in 2018.

