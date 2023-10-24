close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Rajasthan BJP leaders slam Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Jhunjhunu visit

BJP leaders question Priyanka Gandhi's commitment to women's safety in the state and accuse her of violating model code of conduct

Priyanka Gandhi, priyanka gandhi news

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2023 | 4:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Satish Poonia criticised Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of her visit to Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, questioning her commitment to women's safety in the state. Poonia accused Priyanka Gandhi of violating the model code of conduct during her previous visit and challenged her to address the issue of women's security and honour in Rajasthan when speaking with ANI in Jaipur.

"Last time when she came to Niwai, she violated the model code of conduct of elections and insulted the post of Prime Minister, by making false statements. Rajasthan's public is asking Priyanka Gandhi if she has only said that 'Ladki hu, lad sakti hun' then is she fighting for the women victims of rape in Rajasthan? She should answer on when will the women of Rajasthan get honour and security?" Poonia said.

The model code of conduct is a set of guidelines to which all contesting parties adhere during the election period. It was enforced for Rajasthan and four other states - Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram - on October 9. Many allegations from both parties have arisen in regard to the code since its enforcement in the state.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Diya Kumari also raised concerns about Priyanka Gandhi's sudden interest in Rajasthan during the election season. Kumari questioned Priyanka Gandhi's absence during incidents of women's atrocities in the state over the past five years.

"There have been several incidents of women atrocities in Rajasthan, as a woman leader from the Congress party, where have you been for the last five years? Whenever any incident of women atrocity happened in Rajasthan, did you visit them, did you even try to meet the victim's family? Not at all, atrocities against women are at an all-time high, and law and order have become zero in Rajasthan. Why did you not show up before the elections?" she stated.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will unveil the statue of former Union minister Sisram Ola in Chirawa, Jhunjhunu, and address a public meeting on October 25. This will be her second time travelling to Rajasthan within one week. The visit to Rajasthan is part of the Congress party's campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, scheduled for November 25. The counting of votes for the 200-seat Rajasthan Assembly will take place on December 3. The elections hold significant importance as they precede the national Lok Sabha elections scheduled for April-May next year. Congress and BJP have dominated elections in Rajasthan, with Congress forming government in the last elections in 2018.
 

Also Read

MP: BJP files complaint against Priyanka Gandhi over '50% commission' post

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Assembly polls 2023: When will elections take place? Details here

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state

Congress workers protest party ticket to independent candidate in Rajasthan

Rajasthan elections: BJP's Tijara candidate served MCC violation notice

Protests by BJP leaders continue over party ticket allotment in Rajasthan

Rajasthan polls: BJP welcomes new joinees, including former Congress member

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: Tensions in BJP, Congress over tickets

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Rajasthan Assembly Rajasthan government rajasthan State assembly polls state elections Assembly elections Assembly polls Election news Elections in India Indian elections BJP MLAs BJP Congress Indian National Congress Priyanka Vadra Election campaign BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 24 2023 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon