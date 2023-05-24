close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Rajasthan to open 70 new sub-health centres to strengthen health services

In his Budget speech, Gehlot had announced that SHCs will be opened in the state in a phased manner

Press Trust of India Jaipur
healthcare

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Rajasthan government will open 70 new sub-health centres (SHCs) across the state to strengthen health services infrastructure, according to an official statement.

Eleven SHCs will be opened in Sikar, nine in Nagaur, six each in Alwar and Karauli, five in Sawai Madhopur, four each in Bhilwara and Tonk, three each in Jaipur, Churu and Rajsamand, two each in Chittorgarh, Dausa, Jalore, Jhunjhunu, Kota and Udaipur, and one SHC each in Ajmer, Baran, Bharatpur and Pali, it said

Chief Minister ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal for the project, it said and added a woman health worker will be posted at each of these SHCs.

In his Budget speech, Gehlot had announced that SHCs will be opened in the state in a phased manner.

In another decision, agriculture course will be started in 50 government higher secondary schools of the state. The statement said teachers will be appointed in these schools for the course.

The course will be started in eight schools each in Jaipur and Alwar, five in ajmer, four in Sikar, three each in Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Dungarpur and Jhalawar, two each in Bundi, Jodhpur and Nagaur, Sriganganagar and Jaisalmer, and one school each in Jalore and Pali.

The chief minister has also tourism development works at Jaldevji Mataji Temple Sansera in Railmagra in Nathdwara (Rajsamand). A financial provision of Rs 10 crore has been approved for this, the statement said.

Also Read

'India believes in democratized access to all digital health solutions'

Rajasthan Right to Health Act: The provisions and why doctors protested

Data centres in India attract investment of $10 bn since 2020: Report

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health

Govt to come up with control orders to stop sub-standard goods' import

Shortage of polio vaccines leads to cancellation of nation-wide vaccination

SC stays NGT order of Rs 100 cr penalty on AP, subject to deposit Rs 25 cr

Government's IT spending likely to reach $11.6 bn in 2023: Report

Indigo flight takes off within seconds of landing, passengers panic

All 1,284 registered Kerala tribal hamlets to be digitally connected soon

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan Rajasthan government healthcare

First Published: May 24 2023 | 5:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Honda, Aston Martin to reignite partnership in 2026, Alonso onboard

Honda announces participation in F1 starting in the 2026 season (Photo: Twitter)
3 min read

India's forex reserves comfortable for next 5-6 years: Piyush Goyal

The FPIs, which saw the rupee appreciate against their home currencies, accounted for Rs 13.9 trillion in equity assets under custody
2 min read

ONDC aims to hit 100,000 daily orders in the next few months: Report

ONDC
3 min read

PSU's start-up plans to employ AI, renewables in ship design, construction

L&amp;T Shipbuilding hopes to double exports by 2022
2 min read

Sterlite Copper to source hybrid renewable power from Serentica Renewables

Sterlite Copper Plant
2 min read

Most Popular

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read
Premium

Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read

CJI condemns 'forum shopping'; here's all you need to know about it

Carte blanche to notify law requires reform
3 min read
Premium

From Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, India's neighbours mired in economic crises

neighbour
6 min read

LIVE: Want to become energy exporters to world, says Gadkari at CII event

Nitin Gadkari
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon