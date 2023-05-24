close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SC stays NGT order of Rs 100 cr penalty on AP, subject to deposit Rs 25 cr

The NGT had on May 11 set aside the EC given by the state-level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for the construction of the Avulapalli balancing reservoir

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court

Supreme Court

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 4:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has stayed an order of the National Green Tribunal imposing a penalty of Rs 100 crore on Andhra Pradesh for obtaining environmental clearance for the Avulapalli reservoir project in violation of environmental norms.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and M M Sundresh said this would be subject to deposit of Rs 25 crore by the state government with the authorities within a period of eight weeks.

"Issue notice, returnable in the month of October 2023. In the meanwhile, there will be stay of the direction given in the impugned judgment with regard to penalty/compensation, subject to the appellants depositing an amount of Rs.25 crore with the authorities within a period of eight weeks," the bench said.

The deposit will be subject to the outcome of the present appeal, the apex court said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging an order of the NGT which set aside environmental clearance granted to the Avulapalli reservoir in the state.

The NGT had on May 11 set aside the EC given by the state-level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) for the construction of the Avulapalli balancing reservoir.

Also Read

Abolition of Odisha Administrative Tribunal constitutionally valid: SC

Andhra moves SC against NGT order on clearance to Avulapalli reservoir

Andhra HC cannot be town planner: Supreme Court on high court order

India plans big for green energy sector in sync with G20 Presidency

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

Government's IT spending likely to reach $11.6 bn in 2023: Report

Indigo flight takes off within seconds of landing, passengers panic

All 1,284 registered Kerala tribal hamlets to be digitally connected soon

Tribal artworks gifted to leaders of different countries by PM Modi

India will be global leader by 2047 with unusual growth trajectory: VP

The green panel had passed the order on a plea filed by farmers challenging the environmental clearance granted by SEIAA.

The NGT had also imposed a penalty of Rs 100 crore on Andhra Pradesh payable to the Krishna River Management Board within three months.

"It is extremely disturbing to note that a Government Department, in gross violation of environmental laws, can go to this extent to implement an Irrigation Project by resorting to falsehood, misrepresentation and cheating the SEIAA," the NGT had said in its order.

"If a Government Department can stoop to the levels they have as in the instant case, nothing can prevent an agency with commercial gains to split the project into different phases to avoid EC or change the category," the NGT had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Supreme Court

First Published: May 24 2023 | 4:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Royal Enfield starts delivery of E20 compatible Hunter bikes; an overview

RoyalEnfieldHunter
2 min read

Donald Trump's hush-money payment case trial date set for March 2024

Former US President Donald Trump
2 min read

India Cements to monetise about 1,000 acres land in TN, posts loss for FY24

cement companies
2 min read

E-commerce sector to grow 1000%, emissions 8mn tonnes by 2030: Report

Open Network for Digital Commerce, e-commerce, online, digital, apps, internet
3 min read

Google's 'Product Studio' to help merchants create product imagery using AI

Google
2 min read

Most Popular

Zerodha's co-founder, Nikhil Kamath is backing on domestic consumption

Nikhil Kamath
2 min read
Premium

Special provisions for safeguarding children likely in Digital India Bill

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
4 min read

CJI condemns 'forum shopping'; here's all you need to know about it

Carte blanche to notify law requires reform
3 min read
Premium

From Bangladesh to Sri Lanka, India's neighbours mired in economic crises

neighbour
6 min read

LIVE: Want to become energy exporters to world, says Gadkari at CII event

Nitin Gadkari
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon