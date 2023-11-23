Rajouri encounter: LeT terrorist, trained on Pak and Afghan fronts, killed

A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist was on Thursday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

Four Army personnel, including two captains of special forces, were killed and two others injured in the encounter on Wednesday.

Fresh firing resumed this morning in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal belt after an overnight halt. The area was cordoned off overnight with induction of additional security forces to ensure terrorists engaged in the encounter do not escape from the highly forested area, they said.

In the firing, one Pakistani terrorist has been killed, the spokesman said.

He has been identified as Quari, a hardcore terrorist, he said.

"He has been trained on Pakistan and Afghan front. He is a highly ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba", he said.

The Pakistani terrorist has been active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group from the past one year, he said, adding he is also believed to be the mastermind of the Dangri and Kandi attacks.

Quari was sent to revive terrorism in the region, the spokesman said, adding he is an expert in IEDs.

Seven civilians were killed in an attack in Dangri in January this year.