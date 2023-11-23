Sensex (-0.01%)
66017.81 -5.43
Nifty (-0.05%)
19802.00 -9.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
6419.90 + 49.90
Nifty Midcap (0.00%)
42027.30 0.20
Nifty Bank (0.29%)
43577.50 + 127.90
Heatmap

Rajouri encounter: LeT terrorist, trained on Pak and Afghan fronts, killed

Four Army personnel, including two captains of special forces, were killed and two others injured in the encounter on Wednesday

Rajouri: Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Fresh firing resumed this morning in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal belt after an overnight halt. (Representative image)

Press Trust of India Rajouri/Jammu
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 5:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist was on Thursday killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.
Four Army personnel, including two captains of special forces, were killed and two others injured in the encounter on Wednesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Fresh firing resumed this morning in Bajimaal area of Dharmsal belt after an overnight halt. The area was cordoned off overnight with induction of additional security forces to ensure terrorists engaged in the encounter do not escape from the highly forested area, they said.
In the firing, one Pakistani terrorist has been killed, the spokesman said.
He has been identified as Quari, a hardcore terrorist, he said.
"He has been trained on Pakistan and Afghan front. He is a highly ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba", he said.
The Pakistani terrorist has been active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group from the past one year, he said, adding he is also believed to be the mastermind of the Dangri and Kandi attacks.
Quari was sent to revive terrorism in the region, the spokesman said, adding he is an expert in IEDs.
Seven civilians were killed in an attack in Dangri in January this year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ahead of 26/11 anniversary, Israel designates LeT as terror organisation

Terrorist killed in encounter with forces in J-K's Reasi; op underway

J-K encounter: 5 Lashkar terrorists killed, bodies being retrieved

Second terrorist killed during encounter in J-K's Rajouri, total tally at 3

Police arrests 3 LeT terrorist associates in J-K's Budgam district

India should be cautious on labour provisions in FTA negotiations: Experts

NBFCs should remain cautious on lending as suggested by RBI, says FM

Army recruitment rallies in different parts of Bihar and Jharkhand

Vivo PMLA case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody of accused till Dec 7

Justice Fathima Beevi, India's first woman judge of Supreme Court, dies

Topics : Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Jammu and Kashmir cross border terrorism National Security

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveSpiceJet Share PriceTelangana Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveiPhone SalesAir quality in DelhiGold-Silver Price TodayState Assembly polls LIVE

Elections 2023

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on OwaisiMadhya Pradesh polls: Ladli Behna Yojana game changer for BJP, says Shivraj

Technology News

New regulation to tackle deepfakes soon: Vaishnaw meets social media cosAI-chatbot Grok rolling out for XPremium+ subscribers from next week: Musk

India News

Air quality in Delhi continues to be under 'very poor' category, AQI at 395Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US

Economy News

Songs, cricket metaphors: RBI governor's way of conveying complex issuesSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon