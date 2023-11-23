Sensex (-0.01%)
Army recruitment rallies in different parts of Bihar and Jharkhand

Army recruitment rallies are being conducted in the Danapur Army recruitment zone to recruit Junior commissioned officers in different categories from November 23

Hyderabad: First batch of Agniveers during a fitness training, at 1EME center in Secunderabad, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2023 | 4:59 PM IST
Rallies will be organised by the Danapur Army recruitment zone (Bihar and   Jharkhand) for the purpose of recruiting Junior commissioned officers in different categories from November 23, 2023.

Col Karan Mehta of Danapur recruitment headquarters stated that the rally will recruit Junior commissioned officers for the posts of a religious teacher and surveyor on November 13.
The recruitment rallies for posts of clerk, technical, storekeeper, and tradesmen in the general duty category will be held from November 24 to 30 in different places like Buxar, Bhojpur, Siwan, Saran, Patna, Gopalganj, and Vaishali districts.

In the same way, recruitment rallies for the general post category for military police will take place on December 2 and 3 for the shortlisted candidates of Bihar and Jharkhand.

An online common entrance examination (CEE) will be conducted to shortlist candidates, and thereafter physical fitness and medical tests will also take place. Earlier, online CEE was conducted from April 17 to 26 for the recruitment year 2023-24 at 375 centres across the country in which around 23 lakh candidates had participated. 

The Agnipath scheme was introduced in January last year in which selected candidates are being enrolled as Agniveers for a period of four years. However, after the period of four years, 25 per cent will be selected in the armed forces for regular cadre.

How will the army select the 25 per cent of Agniveers for regular cadre?

The armed forces will likely include a 1000-mark system giving special weightage to sports skills and soldierly qualities.

News18 reported last year that the soldiers would assess their tenure on parameters under Operations such as their performances in the Battle Preparedness Efficiency Test (BPET), Physical Proficiency Test (PPT), firing and drill.

According to government sources, Agniveers will also be assessed on different soldierly qualities, which include integrity, camaraderie, responsiveness, loyalty, and responsibility. 

News18 report also stated that Agniveers would also be assessed on multiple objective and subjective parameters throughout four years before the final list is drawn for their selection as permanent soldiers.

Topics : Indian Army Recruitment Bihar Jharkhand

First Published: Nov 23 2023 | 4:59 PM IST

