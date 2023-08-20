Confirmation

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

"Encounter has started in Larrow-Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said on X (formerly Twitter)

Photo: Twitter@ANI

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.
"Encounter has started in Larrow-Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said on X (formerly Twitter).
There were no reports of any casualty on either side.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 11:25 PM IST

