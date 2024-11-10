Business Standard
Home / India News / Ramesh asks environment ministry to clarify air quality standards review

Ramesh asks environment ministry to clarify air quality standards review

The Congress general secretary in-charge communications said the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) covering 12 major pollutants were last promulgated in November 2009

Jairam Ramesh

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh asked the Environment Ministry on Sunday to clarify the results of the review of the National Ambient Air Quality Standards-2009 that IIT-Kanpur was tasked to carry out on the orders of the Central Pollution Control Board in 2021.

The Congress general secretary in-charge communications said the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) covering 12 major pollutants were last promulgated in November 2009.

That was widely hailed at that time, even though it was well understood that they would have to be kept under periodic review, the former environment minister said in a post on X.

IIT-Kanpur had been intimately involved with this initiative, he said.

 

In December 2021, IIT-Kanpur was tasked by the Central Pollution Control Board to review NAAQS, 2009, Ramesh said. "Meanwhile, there seems to be an effort to relax standards like those relating to emissions of sulphur dioxide from power plants."  "Till today, even as the country chokes, we have no idea of the results of this review even as it has become clear that the standards need tougher enforcement and in some cases further tightening," Ramesh said.

Tagging Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, he asserted the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change must clarify. Ramesh also shared the 2009 NAAQS notification by the then Central Pollution Control Board.

Also Read

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

PM has 'denied' Adivasis religious identity, refused Sarna code, says Cong

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Double engine of private investment, consumption derailed under Modi: Cong

A Revanth Reddy

Telangana govt to begin caste survey today, to cover 11.7 mn households

Cong asks PM why Gujarat's white onion farmers get preferential treatment

Cong asks PM why Gujarat's white onion farmers get preferential treatment

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

EC must act on Sarma's communal rhetoric, campaigning by Odisha guv: Jairam

Topics : Jairam Ramesh Air quality

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon