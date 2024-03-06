Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward for info on suspect

The police have detained four people for questioning in the matter but no arrests have been made so far.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information about the prime suspect behind the blast in Rameshwaram Cafe in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

"NIA announces a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for information about the bomber in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. The informants' identities will be kept confidential," the investigative agency said in a post on social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs handed the agency over the probe on Monday. It started its investigation after re-registering the case.

CCTV reveals suspect's description

The description of the main suspect was carved out from the CCTV footage at the explosion site. Officials believe that a man in his late 30s, who was seen wearing a mask, cap and glasses, is the person behind the blast.

He spent about nine minutes in the cafe and left a small bag behind, which contained an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) used to cause the blast, officials said.

Following the incident, the Bengaluru police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act. The officials are probing multiple angles, including business rivalry, impending Lok Sabha elections, and a possible terror angle.

Four detained in the case

The police have detained four people for questioning in the matter but no arrests have been made so far. "Cases like bomb blasts are not minor incidents. The government has taken this very seriously in view of the safety of the people," state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said earlier.

Meanwhile, a political slugfest has erupted over the issue between the ruling Congress government and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). While the BJP lamented the "dire" law and order situation in Karnataka, the Siddaramaiah government hit back saying the issue should not be "politicised."